Wesley Miller Welborn Acquires 1,284 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SMBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.41. 13,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,768. The company has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $30.50.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth $147,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

See Also

