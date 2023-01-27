WEMIX (WEMIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.99 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $192.93 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 963,142,980 coins and its circulating supply is 250,699,790 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 963,142,979.9626642 with 250,632,184.73439166 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.68433744 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $5,046,771.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

