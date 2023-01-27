Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,539,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,135,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

