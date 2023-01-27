Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,814.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,606.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,492.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,524.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

