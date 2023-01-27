Wedbush Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

