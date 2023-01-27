Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of LendingClub in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

LendingClub stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.92. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

