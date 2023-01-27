Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $59.63 Average PT from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

About Webster Financial

Shares of WBS stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.