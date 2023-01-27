WealthShield Partners LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.08 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

