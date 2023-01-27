WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,069 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

HAL opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

