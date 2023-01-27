WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

QUAL opened at $121.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.52.

