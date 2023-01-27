Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

