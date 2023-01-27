Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $60.11. 1,953,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,344,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

