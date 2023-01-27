WAXE Price Reaches $69.72 on Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $218,659.44 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $69.72 or 0.00303371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00400781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,457.67 or 0.28132738 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00591087 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

