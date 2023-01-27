Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 430.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Waterloo Brewing Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIBLF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $2.97. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Waterloo Brewing has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.50.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

