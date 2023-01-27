Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.70 ($9.46) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

