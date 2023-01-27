Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.47. 958,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average is $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,817,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,835,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

