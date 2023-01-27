Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,817,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,835,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

WMT opened at $142.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

