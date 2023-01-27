Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $160.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,817,819 shares of company stock worth $1,310,835,234. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.21 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.