Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $31,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,817,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,835,234 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $142.47. The stock had a trading volume of 958,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,684. The stock has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

