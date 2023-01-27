Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($193.48) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €136.10 ($147.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($203.37). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €128.04.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.