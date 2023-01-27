W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $69.86. 586,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

