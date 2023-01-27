VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in VTEX by 413.9% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative net margin of 42.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

