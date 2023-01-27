VRES Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $121.85 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $121.85 million and $7,649.12 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.05021886 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,248.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

