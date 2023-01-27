Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $213.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

