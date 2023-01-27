Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 230,675 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PARA opened at $22.41 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

