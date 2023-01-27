Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 29,781 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of MP Materials worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

MP stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.76. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

