Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after buying an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,382 shares of company stock valued at $27,362,911. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.04.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.19 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

