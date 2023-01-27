Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 610.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 132.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

