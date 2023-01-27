Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 5,659 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,746 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $98.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

