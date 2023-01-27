Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 12,719 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,226 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

