Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 7,590 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

