VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VMW opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

