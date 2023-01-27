Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

V stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,049,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.93. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58. The stock has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.46.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

