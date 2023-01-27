Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,864,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,375. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.5% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

