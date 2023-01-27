Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $22.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,287,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after buying an additional 1,112,837 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 558,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after buying an additional 554,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

