Virtu Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

VIRT stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 38.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.