VIDT Datalink (VIDT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and $1.65 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

