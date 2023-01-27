Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Video River Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIHK traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 367.50 and a current ratio of 367.50. Video River Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

