Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Video River Networks Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NIHK traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 367.50 and a current ratio of 367.50. Video River Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Video River Networks
