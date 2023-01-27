VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,140,000 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 34,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,145. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

