Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Vext Science in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Vext Science Price Performance

VEXTF opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Vext Science has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Featured Articles

