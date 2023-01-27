Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.17. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,303,240 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EVTL. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $154,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.