Vertcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,093.80 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $72,093.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,671.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00381112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.00743255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00094525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00584602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00197404 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,977,472 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

