Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $38.79 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $83.39 million and approximately $23,102.45 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $38.79 or 0.00165785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

