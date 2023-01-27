Verge Hits One Day Trading Volume of $930,786.33 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $49.15 million and approximately $930,786.33 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00380718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.00747180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00094233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00585189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00195049 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,389,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

