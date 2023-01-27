VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 107,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,177,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
