VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 107,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,177,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VEON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Articles

