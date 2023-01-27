Venus USDC (vUSDC) Hits Market Cap of $104.14 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.14 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02182714 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,231,806.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

