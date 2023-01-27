Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 1215020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTYX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.
In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,450,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,206,646 shares of company stock worth $36,781,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
