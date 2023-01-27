Velas (VLX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $71.05 million and $1.37 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00077835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00056422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024933 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,406,354,867 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,354,865 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

