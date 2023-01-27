Velas Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Velas has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $73.38 million and $1.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00091668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00057774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00026068 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,406,354,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,354,817 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

