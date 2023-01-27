Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Shares Down 0.9%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.65 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.65 ($0.50). 541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.51).

Vector Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £18.39 million and a P/E ratio of 813.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.45.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

